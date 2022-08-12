Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 782 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $358.76 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total transaction of $2,876,149.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total transaction of $2,876,149.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,074 shares of company stock worth $17,347,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

