Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on LOGI. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $57.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $109.21.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

