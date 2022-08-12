Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 6,414 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $347,784,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,078.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after acquiring an additional 732,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,176,000 after acquiring an additional 730,172 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 27,501.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 630,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

