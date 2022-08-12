Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

