Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $87.48 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.