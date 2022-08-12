Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.35) by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

