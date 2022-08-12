Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 3,479 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $145.41 and a 1 year high of $203.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGS. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

