Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB opened at $143.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.52 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.