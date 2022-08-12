Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 9,891 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kimball Electronics worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 110,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KE opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.31. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimball Electronics Profile

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.