Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,202 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,778.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 470,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 346,837 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 216.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 501,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 343,336 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

