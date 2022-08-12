Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $200.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $158.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.93. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $391.57.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 34.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

