Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

TSE:CF opened at C$9.35 on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$8.00 and a 1 year high of C$16.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$927.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$499.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$432.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.9691741 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

