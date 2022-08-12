Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the July 15th total of 22,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

CM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,560. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

