Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNGLU. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,531,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,769,000.
Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance
Canna-Global Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.66.
Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile
Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.
