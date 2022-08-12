Cannell & Co. Buys 70,297 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for 1.4% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cannell & Co. owned 0.20% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $45,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 955,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 814,541 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after purchasing an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $30,093,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

