Cannell & Co. Has $31.39 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.13% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $31,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,446. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.67 and a 200-day moving average of $256.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

