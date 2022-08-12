Cannell & Co. Raises Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Surgery Partners worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 68,450 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,039,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,139,000.
In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $544,327.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,011.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,599. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. 4,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,967. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04.
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
