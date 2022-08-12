Cannell & Co. Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 488,213 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $24,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 95,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

