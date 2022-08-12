Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.79

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 5725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canon during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Canon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 106,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

