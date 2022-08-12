Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.79

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 5725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
