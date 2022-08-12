Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$4.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.15.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 4.0 %

WEED traded up C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$4.17. 1,580,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,171. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$2.79 and a 12 month high of C$23.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.91.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

