Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.01

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.01 and traded as high as $24.60. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 9,233 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Capital Bancorp Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $350.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
Read More
