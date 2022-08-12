Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Announces Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Capri Stock Up 1.5 %

Capri stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

