Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capri by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capri by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

