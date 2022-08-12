Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.

CPRI stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capri by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

