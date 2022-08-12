Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 7,648 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Diageo by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 19.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.82. 5,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.60.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.