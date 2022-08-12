Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down 3.8 %
China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. 23,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,365. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
