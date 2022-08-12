Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 149,850 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $642,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 1.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 140,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,426,678. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,271.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CLSA assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.