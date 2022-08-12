Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 245,000 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.26% of RealReal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REAL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

RealReal Trading Down 10.4 %

REAL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,118. The stock has a market cap of $270.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

