Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,975 shares in the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2,017.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,900,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,195,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,122 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Benchmark decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 43,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

