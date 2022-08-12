Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 100,394 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,394 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 24.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 18,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

