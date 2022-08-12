Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes $8.73 Million Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 255,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,734,000. HSBC makes up 2.1% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 44.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $33.34. 39,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.86.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

