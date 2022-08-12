Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $66.00 at Mizuho

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.08. 180,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,337. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100,003 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.