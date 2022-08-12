CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on December 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of MTBCP opened at $26.40 on Friday. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $30.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

