CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on December 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of MTBCP opened at $26.40 on Friday. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $30.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.
CareCloud Company Profile
