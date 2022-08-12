CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Grace Colon Sells 2,521 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CareDx Stock Down 8.4 %

CDNA stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $81.45.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

