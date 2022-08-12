Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Lowered by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $26,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Carrier Global by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Carrier Global by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
