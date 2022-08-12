Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Bank of America cut their target price on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.76.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $365.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 868.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,575,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

