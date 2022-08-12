Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPARU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,009,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,470,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,766,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after buying an additional 54,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

CPARU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

