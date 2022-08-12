Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $195.32. 48,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

