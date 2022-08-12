CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Chris Spurio Sells 13,222 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Spurio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of CBIZ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,475,619.84.

CBIZ Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CBZ opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CBIZ by 14.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after buying an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 3.6% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,881,000 after buying an additional 68,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,581,000 after purchasing an additional 315,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,312,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

