CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Chris Spurio Sells 13,222 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Monday, August 1st, Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of CBIZ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,475,619.84.
CBIZ Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE CBZ opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $46.42.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
