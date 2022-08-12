CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

