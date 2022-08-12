C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $201.12

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.12 ($2.43) and traded as low as GBX 190.40 ($2.30). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.36), with a volume of 388,096 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.48) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 201.07. The firm has a market cap of £765.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,431.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 12,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). In other news, insider Patrick McMahon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Also, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 12,721 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,477,110.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

