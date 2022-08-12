CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCDBF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.61. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641. CCL Industries has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $58.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.