CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at National Bankshares

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.11.
CCL.B traded down C$0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching C$63.45. 148,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,814. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$53.36 and a 12-month high of C$73.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of C$11.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.05.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
