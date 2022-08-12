Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
CELH stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. 11,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,347. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. Celsius has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 262.51 and a beta of 1.97.
In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $7,926,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
