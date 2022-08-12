Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. 11,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,347. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. Celsius has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 262.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $7,926,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

