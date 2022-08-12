Centaur (CNTR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $479,761.10 and approximately $741.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,961.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00128005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

