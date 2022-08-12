Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 5.5 %

CGAU opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGAU. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Centerra Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,188,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 334,821 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 320,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,241,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after acquiring an additional 313,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

