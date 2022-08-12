Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Centerra Gold Stock Up 5.5 %
CGAU opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGAU. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.