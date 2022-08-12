Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.89.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Price Performance

NYSE CGAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 3,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,095. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $209,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.