Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

CNTA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,767. The company has a current ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 10,423 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $46,382.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 800,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $46,382.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 800,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,774.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,945 shares of company stock worth $342,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 216,029 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

