Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Raised to Outperform at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bradesco Corretora currently has 70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance
Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
