Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Raised to Outperform at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bradesco Corretora currently has 70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 349,374 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

