Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Roth Capital currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Centrus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Centrus Energy stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $643.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.11% and a net margin of 62.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

